ACC Roundup - A Solid Tuesday Ahead

Tuesday is a busy night in the ACC with four games on the schedule: Florida State visits Wake Forest, NC State travels up to Virginia Tech and Virginia gets a chance to pay Clemson back for that bad recent whipping in Charlottesville.

Duke’s game, as always, is covered in a separate article.

So far Wake Forest is 11-3 with ACC losses to Louisville but both losses were competitive. You get the feeling that the Deacs are right on the cusp of a breakthrough but sometimes a team has to get kicked around a bit before it gets there.

Florida State has struggled more than we’ve been accustomed to lately.

Leonard Hamilton has a young team and Covid has made it hard for the ‘Noles to come together, much less be in great condition. Hamilton said he’s had his full team together for less than three days so far.

He also said he had Covid but was asymptomatic.

We have no idea what Wake’s Covid status is but the Deacs are a fun, athletic team and they've got a shot at winning here.

We’d like to think that State has a shot at Blacksburg, but first, how will they defend Keve Aluma? That’s not going to be easy. And second, the Hokies are vastly more experienced. Things will get better for the Pack, but not right away.

Clemson has been playing really well but can they win another against Virginia?

Remember, the Tigers embarrassed UVA up there. Actually it was closer to humiliation. Don’t think for a minute that Virginia has forgotten. Nothing would surprise us right now but a repeat would come close.

Tuesday’s ACC Action