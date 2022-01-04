Next Up - Georgia Tech

Date: 1/4

1/4 Time: 9:00

9:00 Venue: Cameron

Cameron Video: ACCN

Duke welcomes defending ACC champs Georgia Tech to Basketball Paradise Tuesday night for a game that no one has a clue about.

Both teams are dealing with Covid to a greater or lesser extent. Georgia Tech missed games against Alabama A&M on December 23rd and Syracuse on the 29th. Duke missed Clemson on the 29th and Notre Dame on Saturday.

Both teams are going to struggle with conditioning.

In his press comments Monday, Mike Krzyzewski said that essentially the whole team had had it and that everyone is ready to play Tuesday.

A better way to put it might this: everyone is expected to dress out.

It’s probably going to be something closer to a scrimmage than an ACC game in January.

The question that most of us can’t answer is this: just who got sick and how sick? And how does Duke adjust?

The obvious adjustment is that Duke will almost certainly play more players than it usually does. The basic rotation has been Jeremy Roach, Wendell Moore, Treve Keels, Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams, Joey Baker, Theo John and AJ Griffin.

What’s a bit surprising is that that list is ordered by minutes played: Roach gets the most at 32.5. We hadn’t looked lately and didn’t expect that but since he doesn’t have a monstrous offensive profile you have to assume he’s doing things on defense that aren't necessarily obvious to all of us. We’ve said before that he’s a good defender but most of us don’t have a refined technical knowledge way to judge his contributions.

It won’t surprise us if Blakes and Jones get more minutes than they have. But we can’t know for sure who is most affected. We can’t even be sure who will start and that’s even less true for the Yellow Jackets. They rely mostly on Jordan Usher and Michael DeVoe.

Both seniors, DeVoe is 6-5 and Usher 6-7.

DeVoe was a high school teammate of former Blue Devil RJ Barrett and helped lead Montverde to an undefeated season and national championship in 2017-18.

He’s averaging 21.2 ppg and shoots extremely well at nearly 50 percent overall and 46.4 percent on threes.

Usher is putting up 15.1 ppg and leads the team with 7.1 ppg.

Both are explosive and likely to be dangerous but, like Duke, Tech’s conditioning will be affected, and who knows what to expect?

Josh Pastner, who very kindly had planned to bring Coach K’s buddy and former Tech coach Bobby Cremins and have him sit on the bench (that plan is off as Cremins unfortunately can’t make it), has two other concerns: centers Rodney Howard and Sasha Gigiberia both missed Sunday’s Louisville game. Gigiberia was in protocol but Howard has an ankle injury and is unlikely to play Wednesday.

Jordan Meka, a sophomore from Cameroon, got the nod and might again Wednesday.

At 6-8, he’d be smaller than any of Duke’s three big guys, but who knows? Will Williams start? How sick was he? How sick was John? How sick was Banchero?

Everyone is just flying blind and even the coaches are just guessing at how much gas anyone has at this point.

But we do know this: Tech had a very tough time stopping Louisville’s Malik Williams. He’s a solid college player but hardly great. Duke may well have an advantage there.

We would fully expect Tech to play a lot of zone to counter whatever Duke’s trio of big guys is capable of Wednesday. And we won’t be surprised if Duke does too.

We also don’t expect a great three point outing from either team although it’s possible that one guy may really heat up. Obviously it could be DeVoe or Usher but it could also be Keels, Moore, Baker or someone else.

Thing is, with the razor’s edge of conditioning gone, guys will be able to get open. The question is: will they have enough lift to hit those shots?

It may not be a fun game, it almost certainly won’t be pretty and it may be uncomfortable in spots, but you can be sure of this: it’ll be interesting to watch.

It reminds us to an extent of 2004, the year Shavlik Randolph had mono. Maryland was in town and Shelden Williams had gotten into foul trouble.

We watched Randolph try to run up and down the court in the first half and he was obviously weak and exhausted. The game was over at the half and Gary Williams knew it. It was a lost cause.

Duke was ranked #2 for that one as well.

There are a couple of other key thing to keep in mind: first, Georgia Tech has been struggling. Other than an overtime win over Georgia State on the 21st, Georgia Tech is 1-5 for December. And second, for whatever reason, the Yellow Jackets have had a consistent problem with dry spells. That happened against Louisville when Tech went almost five minutes without scoring in the second half (and missing seven straight shots).

But throw that and everything else out. Draft Kings has Duke at -17.5 but this game is going to come down to a test of wills, nothing more, nothing less.