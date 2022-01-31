Duke Falls At Louisville Sunday, 77-65

The Duke women’s team followed the men to the KFC Yum! Center for a tiff with the Louisville Cardinals but unfortunately, their game with #5 Louisville didn’t go quite as well as Duke lost 77-65.

Duke fell behind early, 15-3, before they fought back a bit but the Cards pushed back out to a 36-18 lead.

The Blue Devils cut the lead to single digits in the third quarter but it wouldn’t be enough.

Unfortunately, it’s Duke’s second straight loss and drops the record to 13-6 and 4-5 for ninth place in the ACC. Four of the next five are at home though, so there’s time to get things going in the right direction. The next game will be against Georgia Tech Tuesday evening.