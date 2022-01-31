ACC Roundup - Pitt Falls On The Road As The Capel Brothers Stay Home In Covid Protocols

While we don’t know for sure, we expect that Jeff Capel would ask brother Jason to take over if he were unable to coach due to, say, Covid.

Which is exactly what happened when Pitt went to Boston to take on BC, only Jason was in protocols too. So Tim O’ Toole, who was a Duke assistant while Jeff was on the team, took over.

Unfortunately, the Eagles gave Pitt a good beating, winning 69-56. The Eagles took control in the first half and never let up.

John Hugley, who has been impressive this season, had a very bad night, shooting just 3-10 for nine points. That includes 3-7 from the line and an astounding eight turnovers.

Perhaps he is ailing as well.

With the loss, Pitt falls to 8-13.

The only game on Monday night is the rescheduled game between Duke and Notre Dame but Tuesday looks promising.

