Duke Handles Notre Dame In South Bend With Ease

If you wanted to sum up Duke’s dominant 57-43 win over Notre Dame Monday night, you could come close with a few stats. Duke out rebounded the Irish 51-36 and grabbed 16 offensive rebounds. Notre Dame shot just 27.9 percent overall. Dane Goodwin, who has been so great from the field this year, was 0-7. And, most importantly, it took Mike Brey’s high powered offense 27 minutes to hit its first three.

That’s pretty stunning - and it still understates Duke’s dominance. Luckily for Notre Dame, Duke didn’t shoot particularly well either, just 39.4 percent and just 3-19 on threes. And in what must be a low mark for at least a few years - this is an amazing stat - Duke had just three free throw attempts.

But make no mistake, Duke owned this game. Notre Dame could barely find the basket, getting just 17 buckets all game and seven of them were by lightly used center Paul Atkinson, who got loose a lot, most likely due to Duke’s focus on preventing threes.

Toss in the return of Trevor Keels, who looked solid if a bit rusty after missing three games due to a calf injury, and it was a great night for the Blue Devils. We’ll have more a bit later and Jim will be along with his take soon.