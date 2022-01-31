YouTube Gold: Best Of The Joker

It’s always fun to second-guess drafts. Nikola Jokic was drafted in 2014. Look at some of the teams that passed on him: the Boston Celtics, the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia, Chicago and San Antonio, among others.

Given San Antonio’s brilliant track record of drafting internationally, you’d think they’d have had some idea.

But no one else did either and Jokic has turned out to be an astonishing player who is building a Hall of Fame career.

He’s capable of doing just about anything in the game but he’s a particularly adept passer. The greatest passers in history are, arguably, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, John Stockton and Bob Cousy. If his overall talents had been better, Kendall Marshall might have made the list but he simply wasn’t good enough. He was, however, a brilliant passer.

Here are some of the highlights from Jokic’s MVP season. Guys like this have a special gift, an ability to see things in motion that most of us would have trouble seeing with no one moving. He’s really quite extraordinary.