ACC Roundup - UNC Roars, Wake Sputters, Hunter Cattoor Erupts

In Saturday’s ACC Action, Miami took out Georgia Tech 73-62, Virginia fell to Notre Dame 69-65, Virginia Tech sliced Florida State up 85-72, Wake Forest lost at Syracuse 94-72 and UNC trounced State 100-80.

Biscuits Sunday!

UNC’s offense vs. BC was a nightmare last time out. Well not this time: The Heels shot 54.8 percent overall, surpassed that on threes at 55.6 percent, and held the Pack to 38.8 percent and 40 percent on threes.

Dereon Seabron may not sleep well: he finished with just two points in 23 minutes. This was by far his worst game of the season.

Terquavion Smith on the other hand played like an emerging star, finishing with 34 points. Jericole Hellems added 25.

Only five other players scored though and only two of those scored as many as seven.

For UNC, four starters hit at least 17 points. There is probably stuff to quibble about but all in all, a solid performance by the Tar Heels.

Wake Forest led Syracuse at the half but the ‘Cuse blew the game open early with a 22-6 run. Buddy Boeheim finished with 30 and the sometimes erratic Cole Swider shot 8-11, finishing with 18.

If you haven’t heard, there’s a Steve-Forbes-to-Louisville boomlet. Did this game take the wind out of those sails? It wasn’t Wake’s finest outing.

It probably was Virginia Tech’s finest outing though: the Hokies shot an astonishing 72 percent on threes. Hunter Cattoor hit 9-11, Sean Pedulla, who may be supplanting Nahiem Alleyne, hit 6-7.

It’s the second straight loss for Florida State which was in a first-place tie with Miami but is now in sixth.

Miami got some competition from Georgia Tech in the first half before pulling away in the second to a relatively easy win. The ‘Canes were up by 19 at one point. Tech did manage to rally and cut the lead to 65-59 before Miami punched back.

In the last Saturday game to talk about, Notre Dame wobbled at the end but still beat Virginia, 69-65.

Tony Bennett is superb at late game management. The Irish were up by nine with 1:03 left.

With :14 left, the Irish had cut that to three but they fouled the wrong guy: Dane Goodwin is hitting 90.9 percent from the line and he hit both to push the lead back to five.

Kihei Clark hit a quick three and then fouled Prentiss Hubb with :04 left. We’ve all seen the ‘Hoos pull off miracles before but not this time. Hubb hit his freebies to put the game out of reach.

With the loss Virginia is now 12-9 and in seventh place in the ACC. An NCAA bid is almost certainly gone, barring a huge championship run in the ACC Tournament, and so is some of the mystique Virginia has built up in recent seasons.

Only one game Sunday as Pitt visits BC with both teams looking for their ninth win. That game is at 4:00 and is on ACCNX.

ACC Standings