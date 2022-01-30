DBR Podcast # 384 - Duke Averts A Comeback Defeat

On this episode of the DBR Podcast, Jason and Sam are back without Donald, who is still on his USA Soccer travels, to review Duke’s win at Louisville on Saturday.

We start with AJ Griffin, who continued his hot streak from beyond the arc. His emergence this month has been the biggest revelation for Duke as they look to regain ground in the regular season race. We also need to talk about Mark Williams and Jeremy Roach, who had some outstanding highlights down the stretch for Duke. Finally, we have to thank Louisville, who, despite a tough week in the athletic department, gave Coach K a few delightful retirement gifts, most notably an appearance by former Louisville head coach Denny Crum.

After the break, we preview Notre Dame, which has surprised ACC fans by being tied with Duke in the conference standings at the end of January. Other than one key freshman, the Irish bring an experienced team with a short bench, and they’re a great shooting team. It’s a short turnaround, with just over 48 hours between road games, so hopefully, Duke will get some rest between matches. We also hope that Duke isn’t looking too far ahead to the first UNC game this upcoming Saturday.

Stay in touch with the podcast at dbrpodcast at gmail.com, and we will be back after this week to get you ready for that Carolina game.

