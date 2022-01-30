Duke (Finally) Dominates the Glass Against Louisville

With Duke up 10 points with just over three minutes to go, Louisville’s El Ellis missed a jump shot. The rebound bounced harmlessly to the weak side, where Blue Devil star freshman Paolo Banchero was waiting. But where once Banchero might have nonchalantly grabbed a largely uncontested rebound, he attacked the glass with two hands. Even through the broadcast, viewers could hear Banchero shout a four word exclamation. It began, “Give me that!”

You can guess what the fourth word was.

That play may have been minor in the grand scheme of Duke’s 74-65 road victory over Louisville on Saturday. Indeed, the headlines postgame have been rightfully dominated by A.J. Griffin’s stellar performance and 5-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc. But in the victory over the Cardinals, the Blue Devils may have finally shown that they can translate their dominating size into similar dominance on the glass.

Duke’s rather pedestrian rebounding statistics have been a point of concern throughout the year. In the Blue Devils’ loss to Miami, they allowed 10 offensive rebounds to one of the worst rebounding teams in the country, including one off a missed free throw that turned the game late. In another loss against Florida State, Duke allowed 19 offensive rebounds, a major factor in the Seminoles shooting 18 more field goals during the contest. With the 6-10 Banchero starting alongside 7-foot-1 Mark Williams, these performances have been all the more perplexing, as the Blue Devils have the size down low to not be “pushed back”, as was Coach K’s common lament last season.

Against Louisville we may have seen the tide turn. Banchero grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds, six of which came on the offensive glass, and showed an enthusiasm in doing so that has been lacking this season. Williams, despite only playing 23 minutes due to foul trouble, added 11 rebounds of his own. The two also complimented each other: on more than one occasion, when Williams altered a shot in the paint with his presence, Banchero conspicuously crashed down on the weak side to claim the space vacated by Williams’ attempt at a block. Perhaps more encouragingly, it was a team effort: with the exception of Joey Baker, every Blue Devil who played more than 5 minutes was responsible for at least four rebounds.

The end result? Duke outrebounded Louisville 47-34, including 20-10 on the offensive glass. The team’s 47 boards were nearly 10 more than their per game average this season, and against a Cardinals team that has rebounded at a largely similar rate this year.

Few teams in the ACC, let alone in the country, can match Duke’s size in the paint. But translating that into results on the glass has eluded the team for much of the season. The victory over Louisville was perhaps the most consistent rebounding performance for the Blue Devils this season. And if Banchero and his teammates attack the glass with the fervor that his exclamation underscores, it will bear significant dividends for this squad come March.