YouTube Gold: The Long Arm Of The Law

Remember Tacko Fall?

He was the 7-6 big man that Johnny Dawkins inherited at Central Florida and he just gave Duke fits in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

The world’s tallest programmer (seriously), Fall is not the greatest athlete in the world, but he is 7-6 and that comes with some inherent advantages.

As Duke learned, it’s nearly impossible to score when you’re close to him. He just controls the area around (and over) him.

He’s also really built his strength and improved his quickness.

Take this fast break that Chicago tried to pull on Fall’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

A few years ago, Fall would not have been downcourt to contest this shot by Ayo Dosunmu. Now?

Now he can run with the rest of the guys, and does.

But the rest of the guys could never in a million years block a shot like Fall does here. He’s coming down and just sort of sticks his arm out and knocks Dosunmu’s shot away. It’s really pretty incredible.

He’s never going to be an elite player as we conceive of them, guys like Kevin Durant, LeBron James or Jayson Tatum. But as far as shot blockers go? He’s already in a league of his own. As the old cliche goes, you can’t teach 7-6.