DBR Podcast #375: Duke Prepares For Georgia Tech

The Duke Men’s Basketball Team is starting its return from a Covid outbreak that sidelined the team for the better part of two weeks. They are scheduled to be back in action tomorrow night against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and the DBR Podcast crew is here to preview the game on Episode 375!

First, Coach K spoke to the media this morning and gave some insight on what the team had been dealing with during the Covid pause. With most of the team and coaching staff sidelined due to the infectious virus, the team is just started to return to practice today. The crew discusses what that means for a team that hasn’t played since December 22nd. Expect more rotations and a deeper bench against the Yellow Jackets, along with the rust that comes with a ramp up in conditioning.

After the break, we break down Georgia Tech and what we can expect tomorrow night. They’re a team that doesn’t have big wins, and there are some areas where Duke has a clear advantage. We discuss the eye test as well as the advanced metrics along with how Duke may match up against the Yellow Jackets.

We’ve received a ton of emails after our mailbag episode, and we’re answering them as quickly as we can! Continue to send your questions to DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com, and when we have another lull in the action, we will take the time on the show to answer a few of them!