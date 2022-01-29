 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Duke Recruiting: An Interesting Prospect

We don’t know how serious Duke is about him but we love what we see here.

By JD King
We’re somewhat behind this week due to personal circumstances so this one is a bit of catching up.

We saw this article over at the Fayetteville paper about a kid at Raleigh Word of God named Brandon Gardner.

We don’t know a whole lot about him but he sounds like he’d be a great teammate. Check out these comments.

His coach Byron Williams: “He’s just a first-class kid. To be so talented and be so team-oriented, he really makes us go. He’s unselfish. He plays within the team’s concept. It’s nowhere but up for him, and his athletic ability is world class … but he’s a better kid than he is a ball player – and he’s a hell of a ball player...The stuff he does behind the scenes, that really defines him … no ego whatsoever.”

Teammate Freddie Dilione: “He’s a great teammate. I mean, he’s got deer legs – I don’t know how to explain it, but he jumps high as heck.”

We have no idea how his recruiting is going but we’d keep an eye on this kid.

