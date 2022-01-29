Duke Recruiting: An Interesting Prospect

We’re somewhat behind this week due to personal circumstances so this one is a bit of catching up.

We saw this article over at the Fayetteville paper about a kid at Raleigh Word of God named Brandon Gardner.

We don’t know a whole lot about him but he sounds like he’d be a great teammate. Check out these comments.

His coach Byron Williams: “He’s just a first-class kid. To be so talented and be so team-oriented, he really makes us go. He’s unselfish. He plays within the team’s concept. It’s nowhere but up for him, and his athletic ability is world class … but he’s a better kid than he is a ball player – and he’s a hell of a ball player...The stuff he does behind the scenes, that really defines him … no ego whatsoever.”

Teammate Freddie Dilione: “He’s a great teammate. I mean, he’s got deer legs – I don’t know how to explain it, but he jumps high as heck.”

We have no idea how his recruiting is going but we’d keep an eye on this kid.