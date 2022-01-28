Duke Recruiting: Will Scheyer’s First Class Grow To Seven?

Jon Scheyer has been recruiting at an absolutely torrid rate since being named Mike Krzyzewski’s successor. He’s got a monster class coming in for next year with six players, even with Christian Reeves redshirting.

Is there a chance it could grow to seven?

Apparently so, but perhaps not the way you’re thinking.

Duke’s class of 2023 is also underway and the first player to commit was NC native Caleb Foster. Now at Oak Hill with present and future teammate Reeves, Foster is a highly promising point guard who says he may reclassify.

That would give Duke a tremendous class with McDonald’s All-Americans Dereck Lively, Dariq Whitehead, Mark Mitchell, Kyle Filipowski, Jaden Schutt, Reeves and Foster.

As Fosters says, he’s really not sure yet and he could probably use another season to physically mature. And as Penny Hardaway has proven yet again, having players and being able to use them are two different things.

But it’s still exciting.

Here’s something we can't really answer well: who, in his first college season, had the best recruiting class of all time? Has Scheyer done it?