ACC Roundup - A Charlie Moore Miracle & An Impressive Win By Georgia Tech

In Wednesday’s ACC Action, Miami nipped Virginia Tech 78-75, BC fell to UNC 58-47, Notre Dame took out NC State 73-65 and Georgia Tech surprised Florida State 75-61.

A prime tendency of FSU under Leonard Hamilton has been turnovers. Georgia Tech forced 25 turnovers against the ‘Noles in the ACC Tournament last March. This time out?

Try 17.

Plenty of disruption for the Yellow Jackets. Florida State also put Tech on the foul line 25 times - they hit 17 of them - and that further neutralized advantages FSU should have had.

The ‘Noles went 11 deep for instance; Georgia Tech had six guys who played at least 25 minutes - shades of Bobby Cremins.

It was a bad loss for FSU but a great win for the struggling Yellow Jackets and should help remind people in Atlanta that Josh Pastner can coach a bit.

For a guy who has bounced around a lot, Charlie Moore sure has been a pain in the ass lately. He made Duke’s life miserable in Durham, then hung 20 on Florida State. But on Thursday he took things a step further and hit a half-court three at the buzzer to knock off Virginia Tech.

It’s the sort of thing that kids grow up dreaming of doing but how many actually ever get to?

He also dreamed of playing (and beating) Duke in Cameron. Frankly, the guy has too many dreams coming true lately. Could we give him a bit of real life back?

Virginia Tech certainly played well enough to win, but Moore just had a great play that should be a memory for a lifetime for him and his teammates. Well done.

As we’ve noted before, for whatever reason Notre Dame’s Nate Laszewski has been really erratic this season. Well not against NC State: he shot 6-9 and 4-5 on threes for 18 points. He also grabbed 11 boards. Notre Dame killed State on threes and from the line, racking up 51 of their 73 points from those two sources.

Better days are ahead, State fans. We hope you will be patient.

UNC shot 29.1 percent and scored just 58 points, and it was enough to take down Boston College.

Armando Bacot, generally reliable, was just 1-10 but had 18 rebounds including seven offensive.

Brady Manek? 2-8. Caleb Love? 5-17.

Pretty much an offensive stinkiest and BC wasn’t a whole lot better, managing 6.3 percent on threes. If they hadn’t put UNC on the line so much they might have won: the Heels hit 20-25 from the line and obviously won by 11.

You have to give it to Earl Grant though. He’s got limited talent but he has his guys competing. It’s a step in the right direction and now he should be able to get more players to buy in.

No games until Saturday.

ACC Standings