Duke Sees Three Recruits Picked For McDonald’s Game

As the streak, now at 26 years, continues to grow

By JD King
/ new
Duke Countdown To Craziness
 DURHAM, NC - OCTOBER 15: High school basketball player Dereck Lively II (Westtown School - Bellefonte, PA), center, attends Countdown To Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium on October 15, 2021 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Real life occasionally makes demands and so we didn’t have time to talk about the McDonald’s roster until this morning Duke recruits Dereck Lively, Dariq Whitehead and Mark Mitchell were all named to the squad.

Where’s Kyle Filipowski?

As a fifth-year player, he’s not eliigible. Jaden Schutt was not picked, nor was Christian Reeves. Both of them are being re-evaluated. Schutt probably wasn’t too far away but Reeves was never a serious candidate.

However, his re-evalutation is underway and people now see a player they didn’t see earlier. In fact, some are calling him “a steal.”

Reeves will redshirt next season and start playing the year after. At that point he could be really something.

