DBR Podcast #383 - Taming The Tigers

Clemson came to town this week and, full credit to the Tigers, they gave Duke all the Blue Devils could handle. The DBR Podcast gang sits down to dissect what went wrong (rebounding, defense, and shot selection) and what went right (Roach, Baker, and good outside shooting) to allow Duke to escape from Cameron with a win over a middle-tier ACC opponent.

Plus, the guys look ahead to what will be a very strange game this weekend against Louisville. The Cardinals are in the midst of a coaching change and no one knows how that might impact the way Louisville plays against Duke.

Finally, some recruiting news as a number of future Blue Devils were named McDonald’s All-Americans this week. We break down which men and women got the honor and what it means for their futures at Duke.

Keep sending us questions, headlines, or comments! Hit us up at DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com.