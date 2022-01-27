Trevor Keels Update!

As you probably know, Trevor Keels has not played since suffering a lower leg injury at Florida State. Assistant coach Chris Carrawell had an update Thursday. It’s not great but it ain’t bad.

According to C-Well, Keels is “getting better” but there is no date for his return. He says that “[h]e hasn’t practiced but he’s moving around better than he was. He’s still being reevaluated.”

That means that Keels is almost certainly out for the Louisville game which is too bad in more ways than one.

It’s like to be a very strong day emotionally in Louisville for whatever that means. It’ll be the first game since Chris Mack was forced out. It could be sky high or it could be deflating. But whatever it is, it won’t be normal.

Whatever Duke gets, it would be good to have its full complement of players. As of right now, that seems unlikely.

The good news though is that Jeremy Roach has really stepped up and is playing his best basketball.