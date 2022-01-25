Duke Gets Past A Gutty Clemson, 71-69

Duke extended its home winning streak over Clemson to 20 games Tuesday night.

I’m not sure any of the first 19 were more difficult than this.

A disciplined, focused, physically and mentally tough Clemson team took Duke all the way to the end before falling 71-69.

Duke led virtually the entire game and seemed poised to deliver the knockout blow time and time again in the second half. Duke led 41-36, 43-38, 47-41, 52-46, 55-48 and 60-53 in the second half.

And somehow trailed 65-63, with 3:19 left

“I’ve been here a lot of times when you’re on the ropes,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said, “when you’re one or two possessions away from getting blown out. I thought our guys really hung in there, got some stops, got some transition baskets. We did all we could do to put game pressure on Duke, down the stretch. Give their kids credit. They made some plays down the stretch and won the game. That’s what good teams do.”

Yes, the Tigers weren’t the only team with toughness on the Cameron court.

Duke scored eight of the next 10 points after being down two late, Jeremy Roach tying it in the lane, Joey Baker putting Duke up by a deuce off the dribble, Paolo Banchero twice putting Duke up by four, making a final Clemson stick-back too little, too late.

On the other end of the floor Duke went into full floor-slapping mode and walked the walk forcing a couple of empty possessions with the game on the line.

Clemson outrebounded Duke 39-31, had two fewer turnovers, a 15-6 edge in transition and took 19 more shots from the field than Duke.

And still lost.

“We did everything we could do,” Brad Brownell said. “Took care of the ball, guarded them about as well as we could. Great game.”

To say Duke was disjointed early would be an understatement. No Trevor Keels, of course. We knew that going in. Banchero scored five quick points but picked up two quick fouls, one when he passed off on a fast-break but kept running into a charge, the second on a loose-ball scramble.

He played only nine minutes in the first half. Joey Baker lit it up from outside off the bench but also picked up two quick fouls and sat down. A.J. Griffin got an early three-point play and then disappeared. Mike Krzyzewski indicated that Griffin had a hard time adjusting to Clemson’s physicality. Bates Jones came in and scored five points.

“The first half was really crazy,” Krzyzewski said. “The two kids that kept us in the game were Joey and Bates. They were outstanding.”

“We had talked about it before the game,” Baker said, “that we were going to have to find ways to win, whatever it takes. I was able to make some plays to help us win and I’m happy about that.”

The game was tied 43-43 at the half, with Baker (9) and Jones (5) giving Duke a huge boost off the bench.

Krzyzewski admitted that he was “emotional” at halftime and I don’t think he meant in the looking-at-cute-kittens-meaning of the term.

Baker said “he just showed us his emotion, how badly he wanted us to win. We came out the first half a little bit flat and at halftime he told us that.”

Duke finally matched Clemson’s physicality, Clemson never gave an inch and it was an old-fashioned street fight.

In that context several things stand out. Duke had nine turnovers in the first half but only three after intermission. Krzyzewski said the change was a result of Duke matching Clemson’s intensity.

“It was really old-time man-to-man defense, where you had a hard time making entries and if you did you were out of your normal area of deployment.”

“Being more solid,” Roach said “we were kind of loose, too much dribbling.”

Speaking of Roach. His 3-pointer put Duke up 63-61 with 4:40 left and then his short jumper tied it at 65-65.

And his exceptional play-making continued. Roach had nine assists against a single turnover. Over Duke’s last four games Roach has 28 assists and three turnovers.

Krzyzewski noted that Roach is in great shape and has worked “really hard” with Nolan Smith.

“Just staying aggressive and being sharp with your passes,” Roach summed up. “Finding guys and giving them confidence in their shot.”

And don’t overlook the job Mark Williams did on P.J. Hall, Clemson’s leading scorer and the ACC’s most improved player. Hall ended with 14 points and 10 rebounds but he shot 6 for 21 from the field and Williams deserves a lot of credit for that.

“Williams was as a big factor,” Brownell said. “He’s an elite defensive player in this league. Blocked shots, bothered shots, gets you looking over your shoulder, where is he and that certainly happened.”

We all know about Williams’ length and leaping ability. But we also remember those early-season games when he played sparingly against bigs who could shoot from long range. But Williams played 32 minutes against a big who took seven 3-pointers and grabbed 10 defensive rebounds and blocked three shots.

“Mark is becoming more athletic laterally,” Krzyzewski noted. “His lateral movement has really gotten better. He’s wider and he’s moving his feet and he had to tonight in playing Hall. I see him improving in that area and he needed to do it tonight. Hall’s a big-time matchup problem and Mark did a good job.”

Banchero scored 14 of his game-high 19 points after intermission, every single one of them huge. He dribbled into a couple of turnovers but demanded the ball with the game on the line and delivered.

“He’s a handful,” Brownell acknowledged. “He’s a three-level scorer. He’s a tough cover. I thought our guys did a decent job of trying to make him uncomfortable but at the same time they’ve got shooters all over the court so it’s hard to just leave guys.”

Winning a close one after tight losses to Ohio State, Miami and Florida State certainly feels good. Roach said Duke is still learning how to close out games like this and this win was a big step along the way.

Paolo Banchero seals Duke’s narrow win over Clemson