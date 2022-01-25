Next Up - Clemson

Date : 1/25

: 1/25 Time : 7:00

: 7:00 Venue : Cameron Indoor Stadium

: Cameron Indoor Stadium Video: ESPN2

Next up for Duke is Clemson and while the Tigers aren’t tearing it up lately, with Brad Brownell you’re usually going to need some ice later because the Tigers are a tough, physical team.

We still remember the shock on Nolan Smith’s face the first time Brownell brought his team to Cameron: he brought the ball downcourt and got bounced around like a pinball.

That was then; people know to expect it now. And we don’t mean to suggest that Clemson is dirty. They’re just going to be physical. Maybe not as physical as they usually are though.

Why?

Because the Tigers are smaller than they usually are. Only PJ Hall and Ben Middlebrooks are taller than 6-8 and Middlebrooks only gets about three and a half minutes a game. The next biggest guy is Hunter Tyson; he’s 6-8 and 215.

And they’re not particularly thick either. Hall and Middlebrooks weigh 235 and 232 respectively. Only newcomer Naz Bohannon weighs more than 225.

In general, Clemson is smaller and lighter than Duke, but the Tigers are quick and can shoot well.

They lose Aamir Simms from last season and that’s a huge hit. They also lost Johnny Newman and Clyde Trapp to transfer so the team is now built around the perimeter. Al-Amir Dawes (6-2 junior) and Nick Honor (5-10 junior) both started last season and are solid and both have had some really great moments at Clemson.

Youngstown State transfer David Collins (6-4) tops 44.4 percent from the bonusphere. He’s also the team’s leading rebounder at 6.8 per game.

Hall is putting up 14.8 ppg which leads the team. Transfer Bohannon is getting 18.8 mpg and averaging 4.7 ppg and 4.0 rpg. These Hunter and Alex Hemenway round out the rotation.

For Duke, the first question is about Trevor Keels. The outstanding freshman guard injured his leg against Florida State and didn't play against Syracuse Saturday and probably won’t play against Clemson. But he’s making progress.

Jeremy Roach has moved back into the starting lineup and has played well, shooting aside. He’ll be able to guard either Honor or Dawes effectively.

Duke has a tremendous size advantage with - well just about everywhere. Mark Williams is 7-0. Paolo Banchero is 6-10. Wendell Moore is 6-6; AJ Griffin is 6-7. Joey Baker comes off the bench at 6-6.

If it’s grinder like Clemson usually favors, it’s going to be really hard to be Duke without a major three point game.

But if it’s an open-court game with lots of threes? In that scenario, the Tigers could definitely have a shot.

For what it’s worth, Draft Kings has Duke by -12.5.