ACC Roundup - Heels Win, Deacs Are Really Heating Up & Louisville Under Pressure

In Monday night’s ACC Action, Boston College fell at Wake Forest by 30, Louisville lost to Virginia 64-52 and UNC topped Virginia Tech, 78-68.

UNC got a challenge from Virginia Tech but the Heels pulled away in the closing minutes. The Hokies were within three with 5:36 left but Brady Manek ripped off five points of his own and Caleb Love tacked on three free throws.

The Heels had to go without Dawson Garcia who had to go home for a family health issue.

All five starters hit double figures and, while UNC shot poorly, hitting 36.5 overall and 40 percent on threes, the team rebounded well and, impressively, had just seven turnovers. The Tar Heels also hit 22-26 from the free throw line.

The win was bound to be a relief for coach Hubert Davis and, well, everyone in the program. The last two games were blowout losses and a win now, any win, is welcome.

Virginia had a 19 point first half lead over Louisville and played the type of defense people have come to expect from the ‘Hoos.

Louisville did rally to cut the lead to 45-41 midway through the second half, but Virginia pushed back.

The loss pushes the Cards down to 11-9 overall and 5-5 in the ACC. That’s good for eighth place and for many Louisville fans, used to much better, it’s not good enough.

Chris Mack is under fire for having a mediocre team. Remember this comes after a disastrous off-season that includes Louisville Basketball’s second extortion case (most schools are lucky just to have one), NCAA issues and reports that Mack threatened to yank multiple scholarships after tough games last year.

Louisville has now lost five of its last six games with the only win coming over BC.

Speaking of Boston College, the Eagles got rocked at Wake Forest. The Deacs are on a four-game winning streak and all the wins are by at least eight points and the last three are all by double digits. Two more easily winnable games are coming up - at Syracuse and Pitt at home - before a trip to Florida State. Sweep those three and the Deacs are 20-4.

Tuesday night sees just two conference games, with Clemson at Duke and Syracuse visiting Pitt.

Tuesday’s ACC Action

Clemson @ Duke || 7:00 || ESPN2

Syracuse @ Pitt || 8:00 || ACCN

ACC Standings