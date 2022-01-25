YouTube Gold: Naas Cunningham

On Sunday, Duke target Naas Cunningham tweeted this out: After a great facetime call with Coach Scheyer.. I am blessed to receive an offer from Duke University! Go Blue Devils!

A 6-7 wing out of West Orange, New Jersey, where former Blue Devil Harold Morrison is also from, Cunningham is generally seen as the top player in the class of 2024. As such, he’s already being targeted by the usual suspects.

As you’ll see in the video links, he’s rail thin - no surprise given his age - but very mobile and with great basketball instincts. He has enormous potential.