YouTube Gold: Naas Cunningham

On Sunday, Duke target Naas Cunningham tweeted this out: After a great facetime call with Coach Scheyer.. I am blessed to receive an offer from Duke University! Go Blue Devils!
A 6-7 wing out of West Orange, New Jersey, where former Blue Devil Harold Morrison is also from, Cunningham is generally seen as the top player in the class of 2024. As such, he’s already being targeted by the usual suspects.
As you’ll see in the video links, he’s rail thin - no surprise given his age - but very mobile and with great basketball instincts. He has enormous potential.
- N.J. stars D.J. Wagner, Naas Cunningham, Mackenzie Mgbako, Simeon Wilcher, Jamarques Lawrence shine at Hoophall
- The next wave of big-time Kentucky basketball recruiting targets is coming into focus
- Naas Cunningham, No. 1 recruit in 2024, takes unofficial visit to Rutgers
- VIDEO: Zion Cruz vs Naas Cunningham! Battle of the 5 STARS! Jersey Guards DIFFERENT
- VIDEO: Naas Cunningham “The ONE” Future All-American Camp: East Stroudsburg
- VIDEO: Naasir Cunningham Highlight Tape
- VIDEO: Naasir Cunningham vs Tre Johnson
- VIDEO: Gill St. Bernard’s - Naasir Cunningham Highlights
Loading comments...