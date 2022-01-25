 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

YouTube Gold: Naas Cunningham

A highly promising recruit, Naas was offered Sunday.

By JD King
/ new
NC State v Duke
The Cameron Crazies would love to see Naas Cunningham in Cameron!
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

On Sunday, Duke target Naas Cunningham tweeted this out: After a great facetime call with Coach Scheyer.. I am blessed to receive an offer from Duke University! Go Blue Devils!

A 6-7 wing out of West Orange, New Jersey, where former Blue Devil Harold Morrison is also from, Cunningham is generally seen as the top player in the class of 2024. As such, he’s already being targeted by the usual suspects.

As you’ll see in the video links, he’s rail thin - no surprise given his age - but very mobile and with great basketball instincts. He has enormous potential.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...