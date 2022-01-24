Duke Women Hold Off Virginia In Cameron

Virginia came to Cameron Saturday at just 3-13 and 0-6 in the ACC. But they came to play and nearly upset the #21 Blue Devils.

It was mostly a defensive battle with the lead moving back and forth. Virginia shot 21-60 (35 percent) with 13 turnovers. Duke shot better at 22-46 (47.8 percent) but had 19 turnovers and some in bushels.

UVA cut the lead to fit at 50-45 with just 2:33 left on a 10-0 run before Duke struck back as Shayeann Day-Wilson hit a jumper to put Duke up 52-45 and basically end Virginia’s comeback threat.

Duke was led by Day-Wilson with 13 and Vanessa DeJesus with 11.