Duke Women Hold Off Virginia In Cameron

As the weak Cavaliers give Duke a tougher than expected game

By JD King
South Carolina v Duke
DURHAM, NC - DECEMBER 15: Head coach Kara Lawson of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 15, 2021 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Virginia came to Cameron Saturday at just 3-13 and 0-6 in the ACC. But they came to play and nearly upset the #21 Blue Devils.

It was mostly a defensive battle with the lead moving back and forth. Virginia shot 21-60 (35 percent) with 13 turnovers. Duke shot better at 22-46 (47.8 percent) but had 19 turnovers and some in bushels.

UVA cut the lead to fit at 50-45 with just 2:33 left on a 10-0 run before Duke struck back as Shayeann Day-Wilson hit a jumper to put Duke up 52-45 and basically end Virginia’s comeback threat.

Duke was led by Day-Wilson with 13 and Vanessa DeJesus with 11.

