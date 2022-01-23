DBR Podcast #382: Duke Squeezes The Orange

The Duke Blue Devils had a great day on the basketball court Saturday in a 20-point thrashing of the Syracuse Orange. Episode 382 of the DBR Podcast is here to recap the excitement we felt from that match, but not before we discuss some of our favorite Girl Scout cookies!

Sam, Jason, and Donald first read through some of the great headlines we received from listeners before getting into their own, along with the good and bad they saw Saturday. They were huge fans of Duke’s defense as well as their success in moving the ball around on offense to generate points.

After the break, we preview once again for the Clemson Tigers, who come to Cameron on Tuesday night. Since our preview for the once-postponed but now rescheduled road game, Clemson has fallen off a bit. Still, we give you the big picture and the details on what we can expect from the Tigers.

We also touch on the exam that Duke students took in an effort to form the line in Krzyzewskiville for Coach K’s final game in Cameron. Over 170 tents aimed for a chance to be one of the students to begin tenting this week! Though we do not go through the test, we do talk about how cool it is for there to be incredible student interest in tenting this year. We end by giving out Player of the Week awards to two players who definitely were worthy recipients with their play.

Keep sending us questions, headlines, or comment on what you hear from the pod! Send us an email at DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com.