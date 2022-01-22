 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Duke-Clemson Is Officially Rescheduled

The trip to Littlejohn is now going to be in February.

By JD King
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Duke at Wake Forest
 Jan 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) dribbles around Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Isaiah Mucius (1) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. 
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Duke-Clemson game, postponed when Covid hit the Duke team, is back on: the game will now be played on February 10th rather than December 29th as originally scheduled.

That probably is about the best you could hope for. Duke was never going to agree to play between the Notre Dame and UNC games on 1/31 and 2/5.

Now it’s after Virginia at home on the 7th, which is a challenge, and BC on the road on the 12th.

That’s really not too bad all things considered, and when you compare it to last season’s absolute chaos, it’s basically a snow day reschedule. It’s not ideal but manageable.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...