You Tube Gold: Sade

There has never really been anyone on the music scene, at least not since the 1950s popularization of rock and roll, quite like Helen Fọláṣadé Adu.

Born to a Nigerian father and Scottish mother and known professionally as Sade Abu, she grew up in the UK and worked as a model before starting her musical career.

She has really not recorded all that much but her work is pretty unique. Her early work had a combination of African influences and jazz inflections that set her well apart from her contemporaries like Madonna, Whitney Houston and Cindy Lauper, all of whom were flashier or, at least sought harder to draw attention vocally and visually.

Not so with Sade: restraint and elegance have always been her calling cards. Her voice has a limited range and is not overwhelmingly powerful, but she has always had an instinct for mysterious, implied intimacy even as she kept her distance. All of that is exemplified in this video of her hit Nothing Can Come Between Us. She’s been the most graceful of singers and remains so.