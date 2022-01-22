ACC Roundup - Looks Like A Good Saturday

Saturday is a busy day around the ACC with Florida State and Miami going at it in Coral Gables, Virginia Tech off to BC, Notre Dame over to the ‘Ville, Jeff Capel takes Pitt down to Clemson and UNC has a snowy date with Wake Forest.

Actually that could be a break for the Heels if it limits the crowd. Wake Forest will be primed to clobber a vulnerable UNC. And interestingly, the Heels announced Friday, without explanation, that Anthony Harris was “unavailable” for the rest of the season. We can see a few possible reasons: 1) grades, although that hasn’t been a particular issue for UNC for awhile, 2) his knee injuries are still an issue or 3) he’s disrupting the team somehow.

Whatever the deal is with him, UNC had better be ready for Wake. The Deacs are primed to rip the Heels apart.

FSU and Miami is going to be fun, isn’t it? The southernmost schools are at the top of the standings. It’s a rare moment for them. We have no idea who to favor here.

We like Notre Dame over Louisville but that’s a risky pick. The Cards do seem to be having a tough time lately though.

Can Virginia control Dereon Seabron? Well maybe they can slow him but he plays with such energy that we can’t see anyone really controlling him. He can get past you - maybe not the pack line so much - but even if not, he can beat you to the rebound or loose ball.

Finally, can Pitt knock off Clemson on the road? We’re not confident. The Panthers are playing better but the Tigers are always tough on defense and this team, despite being 10-8, is pretty tough. So we’ll go with the Tigers here.

One other note: Georgia Tech’s Bubba Parham is out for the season due to knee issues.

Saturday’s ACC Action

Syracuse @ Duke || Noon || ESPN

Virginia Tech @ BC || Noon || ACCNX/ESPN+

Florida State @ Miami || 2:00 || ESPN

Notre Dame @ Louisville || 4:00 || ESPN

Virginia @ NC State || 4:00 || ACCN

Pitt @ Clemson || 6:00 || ACCN

UNC @ Wake Forest || 8:00 || ACCN

