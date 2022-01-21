YouTube Gold: The Boeheim Jacket Game

In 2014, Syracuse entered the ACC with a bang. Tyler Ennis was in his one-year glory at point guard and seemed like he could do anything. Syracuse came into Cameron for the first time at 25-1. Duke, featuring Rodney Hood and Jabari Parker, was 21-6.

The game came down to the final seconds and with just :10 left, Syracuse’s CJ Fair drove on Hood and was called for a charge...and Boeheim went memorably wild.

He bounded off the bench, struggling with his jacket, apparently trying to pull it off before giving up and just charging the referees, who promptly tossed him.

Thing was, Syracuse was just down 60-58.

Quinn Cook hit the free throws Boeheim gifted, then Tyler Thornton hit another. and two more as Syracuse fouled desperately. Ennis managed one pair for the ‘Cuse and that was that.

After the game, Boeheim said he actually thought that “the game was extremely well officiated, as well as any we’ve had all year,” but that he hated to see the game decided on that call.

But of course it wasn’t. At best, Duke was going to go up four (assuming Syracuse fouled) and with Tyler Ennis, the way he was playing that year, nothing was impossible.

Boeheim made it a lot harder though.