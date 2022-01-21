Daniel Jones Does Something Decent

Most of us never meet the athletes we watch but some guys you can kind of tell are good guys: Grant Hill, David Robinson and the Greek Freak all seem like really decent people.

So does former Duke quarterback Daniel Jones.

At Duke, we admired how he came out of nowhere and established himself as a professional quality QB. He seemed generous with his teammates and connected with his coaches. Just seemed like a good bloke.

And we were impressed too with how quickly his New York Giants teammates took to him. They raved about him as a rookie and most of all about his character. Talent is indispensable but when people genuinely respect you, that’s something special.

So we weren’t too surprised when we saw this story: high school quarterback Alex Brown threw eight touchdown passes the day after his mother died this fall.

So Jones noticed and did something really great for the kid: he gave him Super Bowl tickets. So the kid is going to LA to see whoever ends up making it and for a young player, that’s the highlight of a lifetime. What a cool thing for Jones to do.

It’d be an amazing story if Brown gets to the NFL in a few years, and what if they end up facing off someday in a Super Bowl of their own? Can you imagine?