YouTube Gold: The Immense Power Of Wilt Chamberlain

We’ve talked before about Wilt Chamberlain and his freakish abilities. Want to talk fast? He ran a sprint and beat Jim Brown - in street shoes.

Want to talk leaping? He had a 50” vertical. Michael Jordan’s was 46”. Rebounding? Chamberlain averaged 22.9 for his career. He had six games with 43 or more, topping out at 55. That’s completely insane.

He did things that are still incomprehensible and nearly superhuman.

However, the most impressive thing about Chamberlain may have simply been his strength.

At 7-1 and 275, Chamberlain was an enormously powerful man. Our modern definition of strong is probably Shaquille O’ Neal but he was bigger, stronger and far fitter than the portly O’ Neal.

As an example of Chamberlain’s power, look at these two clips from the 1969 All-Star game. In the first, he grabs 6-7, 235 lb. with one hand and just throws him out of bounds.

For reference, Duke’s Trevor Keels is 6-5 and 225. Draymond Green is 6-6 and 230. They are not small men. Can you imagine someone grabbing Keels by the arm and just throwing him off the court? It boggles the mind.

And in the second, the great Oscar Robertson attempts to drive but Chamberlain goes up for the block, pushes it back against his hand - and sends the Big O flying.

There is simply no modern analog for Chamberlain. Like Muggsy Bogues, but for very different reasons, we may never see the likes of him again.