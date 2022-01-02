 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tre Jones Update

Former Duke star and current San Antonio Spur got the start on Saturday

By JD King
/ new
San Antonio Spurs v Detroit Pistons
DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 1: Tre Jones #33 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on January 1, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. 
Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Covid, primarily the new strain Omicron, is roiling society across the board. It has caused a lot of havoc in pro sports leagues with many players testing positive and thereby sliding into the health and safety protocols.

Among them are San Antonio Spur Doug McDermott, who has been starting and a useful member of the rotation.

But every absence creates an opportunity and in this case, former Blue Devil Tre Jones got a shot at starting and he did well.

Jones played 32 minutes against the Detroit Pistons, scored 15 points on 6-10 from the floor and passed out three assists.

Detroit won in overtime, but Jones got a chance and he did well. We didn’t see the game but based on what we saw at Duke, we’re sure he busted it on defense.

Since McDermott has to sit out at least five days, Jones will have three more opportunities to prove himself, all on the road: at Toronto on the 4th (featuring Gary Trent), Boston on the 5th (featuring Jayson Tatum) and Philadelphia on the 7th (featuring Seth Curry).

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...