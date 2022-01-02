Tre Jones Update

Covid, primarily the new strain Omicron, is roiling society across the board. It has caused a lot of havoc in pro sports leagues with many players testing positive and thereby sliding into the health and safety protocols.

Among them are San Antonio Spur Doug McDermott, who has been starting and a useful member of the rotation.

But every absence creates an opportunity and in this case, former Blue Devil Tre Jones got a shot at starting and he did well.

Jones played 32 minutes against the Detroit Pistons, scored 15 points on 6-10 from the floor and passed out three assists.

Detroit won in overtime, but Jones got a chance and he did well. We didn’t see the game but based on what we saw at Duke, we’re sure he busted it on defense.

Since McDermott has to sit out at least five days, Jones will have three more opportunities to prove himself, all on the road: at Toronto on the 4th (featuring Gary Trent), Boston on the 5th (featuring Jayson Tatum) and Philadelphia on the 7th (featuring Seth Curry).