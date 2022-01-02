ACC Roundup: Miami’s Hot, NC State Is Not

Virginia and Syracuse are two of the most confounding teams in the ACC this season.

Both teams came into this one at 7-5. Virginia has lost to Navy, James Madison and Clemson at home - by 17.

Syracuse has lost to Colgate, a mediocre Georgetown and now, Virginia.

Virginia gave up an uncharacteristic 69 points, but scored 74, which, considering how awful the offense has been so far, is a big deal.

Virginia put four starters in double figures and hit 52.6 percent from the floor. They did shut down Syracuse inside but gave up 10 threes.

The Boeheim Brothers, Jimmy and Buddy, scored 45 of Syracuse’s 69.

State had a similar profile for a close loss to Florida State with Dereon Seabron and Terquavion Smith hitting for 23.

Seabron, who is having a really great year, shot 12-14. Unfortunately, the rest of the team only managed 26.

Ebenezer Dowuoana, who might become a good player someday, really isn’t ready but he’s really not helping much, at least offensively. He fouled out in 29 minutes, didn’t score and had just three boards in the 83-81 loss.

FSU had three straight games postponed and realistically State could have won this game even with its offensive issues. Just didn’t happen. And unfortunately for the young Pack, it’s their fifth straight loss. We hope State fans are patient. Kevin Keatts is a good coach and he has some solid players and one emerging star in Seaborn, who has been terrific.

Wake’s hot start is over. The Deacs have now lost to Louisville by four just before Christmas and to Miami by eight - 92-84 - on Saturday.

And Miami was in control for much of this one, never trailing though Wake pushed back several times.

Isaiah Wong scored 25 points to pace Miami and lead the ‘Canes to their seventh straight win. Most of them are trivial but wins over Clemson, NC State and Wake Forest count and right now, Miami is the only ACC team that’s 3-0.

Jake LaRavia has been playing very well for Wake Forest and certainly was solid on offense here, with 19 points on 9-13 from the floor. He also had seven rebounds, three of them offensive, and six assists. That’s really pretty good.

However, Miami held Davion Willamson to just six points and just 2-10 from the floor.

Wake is undeniably better than last season, when the Deacs finished 6-16. They’re 11-3 now and with some solid players. They’ll be okay. Keep in mind that we’re back on Planet Covid and disruptions are going to mess everyone up.

On Sunday, two games as UNC travels to Boston College while Louisville travels down to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. Draft Kings has Louisville at -3 for that one, which is probably closer than we expected. So we’ll see how close they are tomorrow evening.

Sunday’s ACC Action