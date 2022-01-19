DBR Podcast #381 - Terrible in Tally

There is no way to sugar coat it, Florida State worked hard and played gutsy basketball. They deserved that victory over Duke. But, there are plenty of important lessons for Duke to take from this game.

The DBR Podcast gang breaks it all down, from the good (including a strong outing from Jeremy Roach and the Paolo takeover in the final 5 minutes) to the bad (offensive rebounds, turnovers, and those 15 minutes where Duke forgot Paolo was on the floor). Podcast co-hosts Jason Evans and Donald Wine also look ahead to the matchup this weekend with the Syracuse Orange, dissecting how you attack the Syracuse zone. They even make a prediction about a largely forgotten Blue Devil who may step forward into a big role against Boeheim’s boys.

By the way, don’t forget to reach out to the podcast crew with your questions or comments. They are always available at DBRPodcast at gmail-dot-com.