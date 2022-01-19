 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DBR Podcast #381 - Terrible in Tally

A bad night for Duke but brighter days are ahead

By JD King
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat
Florida State Seminoles guard Jalen Warley (1) drives the ball in for a layup. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Duke Blue Devils 79-78 in overtime at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

There is no way to sugar coat it, Florida State worked hard and played gutsy basketball. They deserved that victory over Duke. But, there are plenty of important lessons for Duke to take from this game.

The DBR Podcast gang breaks it all down, from the good (including a strong outing from Jeremy Roach and the Paolo takeover in the final 5 minutes) to the bad (offensive rebounds, turnovers, and those 15 minutes where Duke forgot Paolo was on the floor). Podcast co-hosts Jason Evans and Donald Wine also look ahead to the matchup this weekend with the Syracuse Orange, dissecting how you attack the Syracuse zone. They even make a prediction about a largely forgotten Blue Devil who may step forward into a big role against Boeheim’s boys.

By the way, don’t forget to reach out to the podcast crew with your questions or comments. They are always available at DBRPodcast at gmail-dot-com.

