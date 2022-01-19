YouTube Gold: Jordan Goldwire, Oklahoma, vs. Kansas

It’s safe to say that Jordan Goldwire earned a special esteem from Duke fans. An overlooked recruit, he was heading to Western Kentucky before Duke offered him a chance as a backup to Tre Jones.

He showed his potential as a sophomore at Louisville when he and Jones helped spark a massive late Duke comeback.

He stayed for all four years and became a fine guard. Duke’s faith that he was good enough to play at this level was more than justified.

After he finished at Duke, Goldwire transferred to Oklahoma to help Porter Moser rebuild the Sooners.

Oklahoma, which along with Texas plans to abandon the Big 12 for the SEC, had a game with Kansas Wednesday night so we thought we’d feature some highlights.

Goldwire has a nice shot early and is in the video on and off. He had 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals but KU won, 67-64.