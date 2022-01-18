YouTube Gold: Sidney Moncrief

Basketball, even though it’s a team game, allows stars in a way that most games don’t. In baseball, you might have a terrific hitter. In football, Tom Brady or Walter Payton might emerge as a legend.

But in basketball, you can see a Michael Jordan, LeBron James or Steph Curry and those guys become supernovas.

In fact, there are so many great players that we occasionally overlook some brilliant talents.

In the 1970s, Eddie Sutton put himself on the map at Arkansas with the triplets - Marvin Delph, Ron Brewer and Sidney Moncrief.

All of them were from Arkansas, all were about 6-4 and all were really good but Moncrief was really superb.

In college, he made the cover of Sports Illustrated with this spectacular shot. He had a long Hall of Fame career with the Milwaukee Bucks before injuries slowed him. He retired, then tried to come back with the Atlanta Hawks before giving in to his physical problems.

But he was truly great. Check out these highlights from his Arkansas days. The guy was a tremendously gifted player in every possible way.