Mark Williams Has Emerged As One Of Duke’s Best-Ever Shotblockers

The basketball world surely took notice the other day when Duke’s Mark Williams blocked 8 shots in 26 minutes against a smaller, slighter NC State squad.

Williams contributed deflections and disruptions too as the Blue Devils recorded 10 blocks as a team two games after notching 9 against Miami. Both totals were season highs to that point.

That level of intimidation at the basket helped hold NC State to .413 field goal percentage.

Williams went into the meeting with the Wolfpack tied with Syracuse’s 6-11 Jesse Edwards for the ACC lead in blocks. Edwards, a junior, had 3 in a home loss last weekend against surging Florida State, and has played one more game than the 7-1 Williams.

The Duke record for blocked shots in a game is 10, achieved by Cherokee Parks in the 1994 ACC Tournament against Clemson and matched by Shelden Williams against Maryland in 2006. The ACC single-game record for blocks, 13, was set by yet another Williams, BC’s Sean, in 2006. The ACC began reporting blocks in 1976-77, the NCAA in 1985-86. No Tree Rollins or Ralph Sampson, no George Mikan or Wilt Chamberlain or Bill Russell or even Patrick Ewing.

The smoothly athletic Williams is the younger brother of Elizabeth Williams, a center who had her jersey retired by Duke soon after she graduated in 2015. She had helped undermine former Devils’ coach Joanne P. McCallie with complaints about her treatment of players, concerns an internal investigation dismissed.

Elizabeth Williams, No.2 in career blocks among Duke’s women behind Alison Bales (3.2 per game overall), presently plays for the Atlanta Dream.

Mark Williams started every game this season for Duke and gradually learned to assert himself on the boards and in the scoring column. He’s become a more notable offensive presence; the NC State game was only the second (after Lafayette) in which he reached double figures in field goal attempts.

His 9-12 shooting against the Pack was amply augmented by a half-dozen offensive rebounds, second only to his 8 against Lafayette. His 19 points were a season high.

But it’s Williams’ rejections, including 3 in 34 seconds in the second half against NC State, that can be a difference-maker for Duke.

His 2.23-block average has yielded 87 rejections in 39 career games. That’s the third-best ever among Blue Devils who’ve appeared in at least 50 games — after Shelden Williams and Mike Gminski. Both predecessors played 4 years at Duke and had their jerseys retired.

At his 2022 block rate (3.7 per game), projecting good health and at least 15 more games this year Williams figures to snuff about 55 more shots. That would give him 142 for his career, seventh-best in modern Duke history. Current Devils assistant coach Amile Jefferson had 138.

Name-mate Shelden Williams led all Devils with 422 in 139 games, 3.04 per outing over four seasons. The younger Williams will never stay that long at Duke.