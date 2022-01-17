DBR Podcast #380 - Catching Up With Nate James And Looking Ahead To Florida State

DBR Podcast co-host Jason Evans was in a high school gym this weekend and, to his great surprise, he saw Duke legend Nate James there as well. Listen in as Jason catches up with Nate about his rebuilding plans for the Austin Peay Governors and as he reflects on how he found out about Coach K’s impending retirement.

But, before the interview with Nate, the podcast gang has their preview of this week’s matchup with Florida State. The Seminoles will present new challenges to Duke as perhaps the biggest and deepest team the Blue Devils will face all year. So far, Florida State has been a little disappointing this season, but they clearly have the talent to pull off the upset, especially on their home floor.

By the way, don’t forget to reach out to the podcast crew with your questions or comments. They are always available at DBRPodcast at gmail-dot-com.