ACC Roundup - Louisville Loses Third Straight, BC Has A Monster Comeback

In Saturday’s ACC Action, Florida State escaped Syracuse 76-71, Pitt surprised Louisville 65-53, Wake broke a long losing streak to Virginia 63-55, Virginia Tech knocked off Notre Dame 79-73, BC had a huge rally to take Clemson 70-68 and UNC hammered Georgia Tech 88-65.

As we expected, Tech couldn’t handle Armando Bacot, who had 29 points and 12 rebounds. He also hit 10-16, underscoring UNC’s advantage.

Also impressive: UNC held Michael DeVoe, who has been a great scorer this season, to just two points.

UNC is now 12-4 and has a reasonable shot at winning the next six games against Miami, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, BC, NC State and Louisville. That would take them into the Duke game at 18-4.

Every new coach needs a big game to make his bank. The win over Clemson might do that for BC’s Earl Grant.

Boston College had to fight for that and they did, coming back from 23 down. They didn’t lead until the final shot. Is it a program-defining win? Hard to say now but it’s pretty spectacular and it’s a road win too. It should be a big deal. They play Louisville next and the Cards are reeling.

NC State just took it to them this week and Saturday, a mediocre Pitt team beat them too. Toss in FSU and Louisville is on a three-game losing streak. After everything that's happened in the last year, it’s a bad look for Chris Mack.

Louisville lost to FSU by nine, to State by 16 and to Pitt by 12.

The Cards shot just 33.7 percent.

Unhappiness is increasing if you judge by this from our colleagues at Card Chronicles. The question now is: what’s up with this team? Has Mack lost them?

John Hugley had another solid game with 19 points and seven rebounds. Jamarius Burton kicked in 20 points and eight boards.

Syracuse fell back under .500 again, and if we’re not mistaken, this is the latest Jim Boeheim has ever been there in any of his decades at SU.

Still, Syracuse had their chances and was down just one with 34 seconds and forced a turnover - it is Florida State after all - but Jimmy Boeheim couldn’t hit his shot and that was the last gasp.

But before things got to that point, FSU hit 12-20 on threes. Boeheim is a guy who has been at his school since it was an independent before the Big East. He’s basically been there since he was 18. But the program is clearly declining and has been for some time. What happens next?

Add Virginia to the list of struggling ACC schools. The Cavaliers lost to Wake Forest for the first time in nine games, 63-55. As one example of how much things have changed for both schools, Wake Forest had a 13-0 run, something that would have been inconceivable in recent years, and Wake controlled winning time, which is a complete opposite of what we’ve come to expect. So is this: it’s mid-January and Wake’s ahead of Virginia in the ACC standings.

Notre Dame’s been on a roll and Virginia Tech has been struggling. So naturally, the Hokies rose up and smacked the Irish right in their pot of gold, winning 79-73.

Virginia Tech was down 10 in the second half before coming back. Justyn Mutts put the Hokies up 75-73 from the foul line before Storm Murphy hit a three with :20 left.

It was Virginia Tech’s first ACC win this season and broke a six-game winning streak by the Irish.

Really interesting: Mike Brey helped recruit Kenny Blakeney to Duke out of DeMatha, where he was an assistant to the legendary Morgan Wooten. Now he’s taking his team to face Blakeney’s Howard squad on Monday.

That’s it for this weekend - no ACC games Sunday.

ACC Standings