Some More Thoughts On Duke vs. NC State

The Duke-State clash Saturday was pretty good. There are a few things we didn’t get to earlier that we wanted to mention.
- Mark Williams had a tremendous game but he did something here we haven’t seen him do before and it’s huge: he finished through contact. Williams is wonderfully talented but that’s been a real problem. It’s good to see him make progress. And when he plays like he did Saturday, Duke is a major load.
- The play of the game may have been Williams’ pass to Paolo Banchero when the ball got ahead of him on a break.
- Banchero is making progress too. He’s becoming much more hard-nosed inside which, really, is the missing piece to his game. Plus he’s becoming more patient.
- Wendell Moore is still getting back to himself after Covid and he made some uncharacteristic plays. Winning time though? That’s Moore time.
- Between a back issue and maybe Covid, Theo John has been limited lately. He’s useful against physical teams and State is that. He was a huge asset in this game.
- Duke doesn’t really have a point guard so for Trevor Keels to get nine assists is a big deal. Thing is, several other players could do it too. Jeremy Roach had four in 23 minutes. Banchero had four too.
- Joey Baker can’t always do the things he tries to do but he’s a much more complete player than he’s ever been before. We love that he’s getting aggressive about driving.
- Watching Dereon Seabron was a lot of fun. The thing about him is that while Duke defended him well, everyone in the building knew he was going to the basket, and no one, and not just Duke, can stop him from doing it. He’s a wonderful player. And he never seems to run low on energy. He’s something special.
- Terquavion Smith is going to be a load. Like Seabron, he needs a bit of muscle - he’s 160, Seabron’s 180 - but they’re both really talented.
- You have to wonder where the Pack would be if they hadn’t lost Manny Bates in the first minute of the season. He would stabilize the inside.
- State’s having a tough year but the Pack has so many promising young players. Plus the NCAA issues have been resolved. The future looks really bright in Raleigh.
Loading comments...