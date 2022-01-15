Duke Roars Past NC State, 88-73

For the first couple of minutes of Duke’s game against NC State Saturday, the Pack was playing incredibly aggressive basketball, especially on defense, shooting out to an early 13-6 lead.

But Duke pushed back quickly and pulled ahead 24-21 and never trailed again.

NC State, a small team made smaller when 6-9 freshman Ernest Ross couldn't go, really couldn’t stop Duke inside: Mark Williams, Paolo Banchero and Theo John combined to hit 21-27. Wendell Moore was 6-8 and most, it not all of those, were inside. Williams was close to a triple double the hard way with 19 points, 11 boards and eight blocks.

For State, Dereon Seabron had 16 points and 10 boards, but had to shoot 7-17 to get there. Terquavion Smith took 21 shots and hit eight of them.

It was kind of like that for the Pack.

Still, they fought back after being down nearly 20 and cut the lead to 80-71 with 3:23 left.

But they didn't have enough to pull that comeback off as Duke surged back.

We’ll have more on this later and Jim will be along with his take from Cameron soon.