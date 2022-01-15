ACC Roundup: A Fun Saturday

In Saturday’s ACC Action, Florida State visits Syracuse, Louisville takes on Pitt, Wake Forest challenges Virginia, Notre Dame drops in on Virginia Tech, BC jets down to Clemson and Georgia Tech gets a second shot at UNC, this time in Chapel Hill.

We can’t see them winning that, particularly since UNC has Dawson Garcia and Kerwin Walton are back, which should put UNC at full strength.

It probably wouldn’t matter. Tech has no real way to stop Armando Bacot. We’d be really surprised to see an upset here.

We’d take FSU in a heartbeat if the team wasn't so young. We’ll still take them but less confidently.

Louisville is going to be in a bad mood after losing to State. We just can’t see Pitt pulling it off.

Notre Dame’s been hot but we’re not sure about their defense and if the Hokies get room, they can let it fly. This upset we can see.

BC over Clemson would be a stretch right now. We like the way Earl Grant is taking the program. He obviously needs players but he has a good shot at making the Eagles competitive again.

In some non-basketball news, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips says that the ACC is opposed to expanding the football playoffs.

Phillips says that the ACC is not opposed to expansion but that it would be better to see how the dust settles from all the changes going on with the NCAA before making major changes. He also says that the ACC was okay with going to eight, as opposed to 12, but not until things settle down.

Saturday’s ACC Action

NC State @ Duke || 2:00 || ABC

Florida State @ Syracuse || 3:00 || ESPN

Louisville @ Pitt || 4:00 || ACCN

Wake Forest @ Virginia || 4:30 || ACCNX

Notre Dame @ Virginia Tech || 6:00 || ACCN

Boston College @ Clemson || 6:30 || ACCNX

Georgia Tech @ UNC || 8:00 || ACCN

ACC Standings