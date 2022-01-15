Clemson: We’re Close To Rescheduling Duke

Duke and Notre Dame have rescheduled their game as you probably know after it was lost to a Covid outbreak amongst the Blue Devils (it’s now on the 31st).

The Duke-Clemson game has been harder to work out but new Clemson AD Graham Neff says the two schools are close and that an announcement could come in the next 24-48 hours. And he also points out that it’s a very big deal for Clemson, which we hadn’t thought about.

From a Duke perspective, you don’t always think about that. We know everyone is always ready to see the Blue Devils in the house and Duke always gets everyone’s best shots, but thinking about the gate?

Not so much, but it’s obviously true. Clemson doesn’t always sell out.

Here’s part of what he said about making it work: “How it fits within the schedules of Clemson’s remaining time and kind of open dates and same with Duke, you know. There’s a handful of dates, that kind of work. So I’ve been back and forth with the Duke athletic director, who is actually a good friend of mine. So needless to say Nina (King) and I have been working on it.”

So look for something in the next few days.