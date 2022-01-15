Next Up - NC State

Next up for Duke is ancient rival NC State. The drive from Raleigh is a bit more than the drive from Chapel Hill, but not enough to be a problem. It’s still, as Jim put it, a neighborhood brawl. And State, despite a middling record, is a very dangerous team.

The Pack has three basic issues right now: 1) Manny Bates is out for the year. 2) The rest of the roster is smallish. And 3) It’s a very young team.

Duke has been young for a decade or so, ever since Coach K embraced the whole one-and-done thing, but there’s a big difference between, say, freshman Paolo Banchero and freshman Ernest Ross. When Herb Sendek was at State, one of his concerns/complaints was that the staff had to spend a lot of time teaching fundamentals.

State lists four freshmen, four sophomores, four juniors and two seniors. But here’s the rub.

You can take Bates out, so really that’s three juniors. State’s rotation goes about nine deep. It consists of:

Breon Pass - 6-0/175 lb. freshman

Ernest Ross - 6-9/190 lb. freshman

Terquavion Smith 6-4/160 lb. freshman

Dereon Seabron - 6-7/180 lb. sophomore

Jaylon Gibson - 6-10/220 lb. sophomore

Ebenezer Dowuona - 6-11/225 lb. sophomore

Cam Hayes - 6-3/180 lb. sophomore

Casey Morsell - 6-3/200 lbs. junior

Thomas Allen - 6-1/175 lb. senior

Jericole Hellems - 6-7/200 lb. senior

Morsell, who transferred from Virginia, hasn’t had a huge impact. Allen has had his moments but he’s averaging about 15.9 mpg, which is pretty far down the list of minutes played. Of the older players, only Hellems is getting big minutes.

And of the underclassmen, only Seabron has been consistently good. But that guy is really good, verging on extraordinary. He’s not huge at 6-7 and quite slim at 180, but the guy can run all day and he really attacks. He’s just relentless. We love the way he plays.

Smith has a ton of potential. He lit up Wright State for 27, Florida State for 23 and Louisville for 24. He’s going to be become a great player.

But against Clemson he had just two. In the four overtime classic. vs. Nebraska, he had just nine. Like most freshman, he is up and down.

Gibson, Dowuona and Ross are the big men who try to fill in for Bates, and it’s mostly Dowuona. He’s getting 26.1 mpg and is okay defensively but not yet ready to contribute a lot on offense. Ross may have the most potential but he’s not there yet. And like just about everyone else on the roster, or at least everyone except Dowuona, even by basketball standards, at 190, he’s pretty slight.

Stopping State starts with stopping Seabron. He’s really unusual. He’s really athletic but what we really like is that he’s like the Energizer Bunny. He just keeps going and usually where he’s going is to the basket.

In years past, Duke dealt with guys who were that dominant by letting them get theirs and shutting down everyone else. Is that valid now as it was against guys like Len Bias and Rodney Rogers?

Maybe.

Thing is, when he gets inside against Duke he’s likely to see Mark Williams, aka the long arm of the law, or Theo John, although John, perhaps due to the Covid outbreak on the team, has only played four, three and six minutes in the last three games.

Smith is dangerous too although he’s quite thin.

Hellems, who went to the same high school as Jayson Tatum, can do damage too. He had 24 against Miami, 31 against Louisiana Tech and 19 against Louisville on Wednesday.

Experience and size have made things tough for State at times this season. We’ve watched them a few times and seen a team that has talent but often is uncertain offensively. Seabron has typically bailed them out at those times although he wasn’t nearly as effective against Louisville’s version of the pack line.

At times State’s offense looks like what it is: a lot of young guys who aren’t totally sure what to do.

At other times though, State has been superb. They took Purdue to overtime when that seemed laughable. They nearly beat FSU and just trashed Louisville.

And remember this too: on more than one occasion this season, Duke has had to switch to a smaller lineup to compete with a smaller team. State could certainly force that to happen again. Duke’s small lineup is pretty impressive but still, you’re giving up a lot when Williams sits. We’re glad Duke can do it but when you do, you’ve agreed to play under someone else’s terms and that’s not generally a good thing. ssssss

And while we’re thinking of it, can we put in a word for Kevin Keatts?

He made a huge impression on us when his Wilmington teams went toe-to-toe with Virginia and Duke in two NCAA Tournaments. The guy can coach.

He’s had a tough time at State partially because of Mark Gottfried’s apparent cheating and partly because the NCAA implications affected recruiting.

He’s still done well under the circumstances. State fans tend to get frustrated but we hope they realize the guy is good and that he’s just now getting to an even playing field. We still think he can do a great job at State and by some definitions already has. State has a bad habit of running off coaches. It needs to end.