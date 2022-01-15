YouTube Gold: Andre Iguodola Shows How It’s Done

Andre Iguodala is probably not going to be a Hall of Fame player but he will leave the game with immense respect.

A product of Lute Olson’s Arizona, Iguodala has played for four NBA teams: Philadelphia, Denver, Golden State, Miami and now a second stint with Golden State. He won championships with the Warriors in 2015, 2017 and 2018 and was the Finals MVP in 2015.

And while we seem to remember Duke recruited him out of high school, obviously he went to Tucson and the U of A instead, but Mike Krzyzewski got to coach him twice: first in the FIBA World Championship in 2010 and then in the 2012 London Olympics. Coach K apparently really liked him, comparing him to Scottie Pippen, although apparently without the resentments and ego issues Pippen comes with.

He returned to Golden State this year, at 37, a sign of the respect people have for him. His age shows occasionally but his skills are still there. This is a pretty amazing pass. LaMelo Ball was probably impressed.