Duke Falls To Virginia Tech Again, 65-54

Duke got its first ACC rematch of the season as Virginia Tech came to Cameron and knocked off Duke a second time. The first loss up there was 77-55 and Thursday’s was 65-54. Obviously an improvement but still a loss.

However, Duke played without Celeste Taylor (shoulder) and Lexi Gordon (Covid protocol).

Elizabeth Balogun led Duke with 15 points. Miela Goodchild had her first career double-double with 12 points and 11 boards.

Other than Balogun, who hit 7-10, no one shot particularly well and the team hit just 20-56 overall. The Blue Devils hit just 3-11 on threes.

Things don't get easier any time soon. Duke goes to NC State on Sunday, then to Miami. After that it’s home for Virginia and the the short ride over to Chapel Hill. And after that it’s Louisville.

It’s a tough road but that’s the ACC.