YouTube Gold: Kyrie Irving’s Skills

Irving has become the greatest ball handler in the history of the game.

By JD King
/ new
Brooklyn Nets v Indiana Pacers
Background: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kyrie Irving #11of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Around the time he signed with Duke, we saw criticism of Kyrie Irving’s game. Not athletic enough, it was said. Doesn’t jump through the roof. Not the fastest guy.

Okay, fine. Look at the McDonald’s teams his senior year. Who’s quicker? Who’s still in the league. How many of them are still in the league? Not many. How many are still a big deal?

Just one.

Irving has outlasted the quicker, more athletic guys in his class and today, despite the at-times bizarre nature of his career, including sitting out much of the season because he will not vaccinate, he has become the finest ball handler in the history of the game.

Check out this collection of some of his most breathtaking moves. Allen Iverson, one of the greatest little men in the history of the game, said this stuff was beyond him. The only person who is close to Irving as a ball handler is Steph Curry. And that’s not really Curry’s strong suit.

