YouTube Gold: Big Game Tatum

Jayson Tatum spent one year at Duke and for part of it he was slowed by injuries. Still, despite some analysts questioning his athleticism, Boston took him with the third pick in the 2017 draft.

In a legendary bit of draft gamesmanship, Danny Ainge swapped picks with the Philadelphia 76ers who wanted to take Markelle Fulz. Both Philly and LA really needed point guards, so Ainge, who really wanted Tatum, knew he could trade down and still get his man plus some other assets. As it turned out, Fultz was a major bust while Tatum has become one of the best players in the league. Red Auerbach would have been proud.

He regularly turns in tremendous stat lines. Take Wednesday’s game at Indiana. Tatum shot 11-19, 4-9 on threes, 7-9 from the line, had seven boards, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

He’s really turned into a superb player, and a legitimate candidate for league MVP.