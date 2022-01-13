ACC Roundup - NC State’s Best Game?

In Wednesday’s ACC Action, Notre Dame walloped Clemson, 72-56, Georgia Tech got its first conference win at BC 81-76, Virginia clipped Virginia Tech 54-52 and NC State surprised Louisville 79-63.

Surprised a lot of people actually, not least of all because Dereon Seabron, who has been superb all season, barely scored at all in the first half and still, State really had minimal trouble with the ‘Ville.

When he did roar to life in the second half, finishing with 15, State, a team without its best big man and playing with a ton of mostly unrefined young players, absolutely handled Louisville.

In State’s last game, against Clemson, Seabron had 27 and Thomas Allen 10. The rest of the team? Twenty-eight points. State shot 31.7 percent and 32.1 percent from deep.

This time? Terquavion Smith hit 24. Jericole Hellems had 19. Even Ebenezer Dowuona, who had to step in for Manny Bates, got six.

And Seabron had his 15.

But check this out.

State held Louisville’s starters to 11 points.

Good thing that the bench was productive. Sidney Curry had 11while Dre Davis and Noah Locke had 13 each.

If this wasn’t State’s best game of the year, we don’t know what it could be.

Louisville falls to 10-6 and 4-2 in the ACC.

How good is Notre Dame? Hard to tell, given the weakness of the ACC, but they've played well. The Irish are 10-1 and 4-1 in conference and had a five-game win streak before Clemson came to town.

Well you can make that six. Notre Dame pulled way early and was never challenged. Dane Goodwin shot 8-10 for 21 points while emerging star Blake Wesley finished with 20.

What we don’t understand is why Nate Laszewski seems to be regressing. He played 36 minutes but took just four shots and three of those were three pointers. On the bright side, he did have eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.

We really admire Keve Aluma, but Virginia’s Francisco Caffaro beat him up pretty good. He scored 22 of Tech’s 52 but he took a beating. We’ve said before that when you watch Virginia on TV it might look dull, but in person, it’s riveting. They really work.

For his part, Caffaro had 16 points and nine boards. Is it a breakthrough game? Too soon to tell. Great job though.

Last spring was glorious for Georgia Tech, largely because Jose Alvarado had become a warrior and a superb leader. That guy was something else. You really couldn’t break his spirit. No matter what you did, he fought back. Loved, loved, loved his game.

Well those guys don’t grow on trees and neither do big men like Moses Wright. Josh Pastner hasn't been able to replace them so the Yellow Jackets hadn't won an ACC game.

Until Wednesday when Tech got past BC, 81-76. Foot problems have limited Tristan Maxwell to four games in the past two years, but he was good to in this one, scoring a game-high 22. Good thing since hot shooting Michael DeVoe managed just 13.

Only one Eagle scored in double figures, as Dutchman Quintin Post had 24. He also had nine boards.

So how many of you expected this? Miami is on top of the ACC. Notre Dame is in second. From there, Duke is #3, UNC #4, Louisville #5, Virginia #6 and Florida State #7.

And Virginia Tech?

Virginia Tech is winless.

There are no ACC games on Thursday or Friday but they get a chance to change that on Saturday when Notre Dame comes calling.