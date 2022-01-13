Cam Reddish Traded To The Knicks

On Thursday morning, news broke that the Atlanta Hawks have traded former Blue Devil Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks.

The Hawks will get Kevin Knox and a 2022 first round pick. The New York Post says that “[t]he first-round pick the Knicks are sending to the Hawks is top-18 protected in 2022, top-16 in 2023 and top-14 in 2024 and 2025. If the Hornets keep the pick through 2025, it will turn into second-round picks in 2026 and 2027.“

This of course reunites Reddish with former Duke teammate RJ Barrett, who has emerged as the best player on the Knicks.

This will lead to more speculation about Zion Williamson joining the Knicks although given his health issues, he may be less desirable than he was. But as someone pointed out - we can’t remember who - he has played more at this point in his career than Philly’s Joel Embiid has.