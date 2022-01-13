DBR Podcast #378: A Tale Of Two Halves

In a game where Coach K temporarily ceded power to Jon Scheyer, a game where AJ Griffin was elevated into the starting lineup for the first time, the story may have been Duke remembering who they are at halftime.

After an uncomfortably close first half, the Devils buried the Demon Deacons in the second half. The DBR podcast crew has all the analysis of what went wrong early on and what went right after the break.

Podcast co-host Jason Evans got to participate in the post-game media scrum and we hear from Duke players and Coach Jon Scheyer about what they saw during the game.

Plus, always looking ahead, the DBR podcast guys give us a preview of what comes up this weekend, when Duke takes on the NC State Wolfpack. As you may have noticed, NC State really took it to Louisville Wednesday and Dereon Seabron is building a case for ACC Player Of The Year. So that game should be really interesting and worth talking about.