Breaking: Krzyzewski To Miss Wake Game

Scheyer to be acting head coach

By -jk
Mike Krzyzewski has never been concerned with a short name
Duke is reporting that Coach K will not be coaching the Wake Forest game tonight due to a non-covid virus.

Jon Scheyer will step in as acting head coach.

We’re hoping for a swift recovery!

