Filed under: Breaking: Krzyzewski To Miss Wake Game Scheyer to be acting head coach By -jk Jan 12, 2022, 3:08pm EST Mike Krzyzewski has never been concerned with a short name Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports Duke is reporting that Coach K will not be coaching the Wake Forest game tonight due to a non-covid virus. Jon Scheyer will step in as acting head coach. We're hoping for a swift recovery!
